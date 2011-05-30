Snooki crashes into patrol car in Italy

Leave it to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to start an international incident. In Italy to shoot season four of MTV's "Jersey Shore," she found herself taken to a police station Monday after driving into the back of a police car in Florence.

A witness told TMZ.com that the trouble-prone Polizzi, 23, hit the back of the patrol car and then wedged her own vehicle between that car and a highway wall. Her longtime friend Deena Nicole Cortese, who joined the show last season, was in the passenger seat, the witness said. A member of the show's production team was also in the car, a Fiat Multipla, People magazine reported.

Ironically, the car she hit was a police escort providing security for the reality stars.

No one was seriously hurt, People said, although two police officers were taken to the emergency room of the local hospital to be treated for whiplash, bruises and cuts.

Polizzi, who according to TMZ had to crawl out a window, was taken to the police station to fill out an accident report. A source connected to the production told TMZ, "Zero alcohol was involved."