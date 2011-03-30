Snooki ready for the ring -- WWE's, that is

Where did pint-size "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi get those moves when she jumped into the ring to tackle and punch the wrestler Layla on "WWE Raw" two weeks ago?

From school, she says.

"I've done gymnastics for eight years and cheerleading since middle school, so just doing that you learn how to jump high and to trust what you're doing and trust that you can do it," she explained to Newsday at Wednesday's WWE Manhattan press event for Sunday's "WrestleMania XXVII," by way of explaining how unnaturally natural she looked. "I only practiced it twice and I did it."

Polizzi, 23, has been announced to team with former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus -- whom she calls "a great teacher" -- and male wrestler John Morrison in a mixed tag-team match against Michelle McCool -- whom Polizzi had pulled down from the ring onto the floor on "Raw" -- and the aforesaid Layla, and male wrestler Dolph Ziggler.

While none of Polizzi's ex-boyfriends were wrestling fans, she claims, her current beau, Jionni LaValle, is. "So I'm bringing him to WrestleMania along with his nephews and a couple of his uncles," she said. "It's gonna be a good time for them."

And if she could have her pick of "Jersey Shore" housemate with whom to tag-team, she said simply, "My girl JWoww -- because she knows how to [fight]."

As for the next logical step in her reality-show progression, Polizzi told us that, "I would love to do 'Dancing With the Stars' one day -- just not right now. Things are so chaotic that I would never have time."

Also showing up at the Hard Rock Cafe event were current champion The Miz plus John Cena, Triple H, Edge, Alberto Del Rio, and -- eschewing the whole "Dwayne Johnson" thing for the moment -- The Rock, who returns to his old stamping grounds to host WrestleMania XVII.