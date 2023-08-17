'Jersey Shore' star 'Snooki' to open store in Huntington

Reality-TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi LaValle plans to open a Huntington outpost of her New Jersey boutique, The Snooki Shop. No location or anticipated opening date were announced.

“Surprise!!!! My new location,” the “Jersey Shore” and “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star, 35, posted on X, formerly Twitter, with a graphic reading: “Hiring Now … Long Island Team … Huntington, NY.”

“Hiring my team now! Sales Associates & Store Managers!” her post continued, with an email address for resumes.

No one at that email address or at the Huntington Town Clerk’s Office responded to a Newsday request for further information. Polizzi LaValle’s manager did not respond to a request for comment.

The Huntington store will offer apparel, accessories, souvenir merchandise and two-selection Messy Mawma Wine, a red and a rosé from the Washington State winery Nocking Point. It replaces her store in upstate Beacon — seven miles from her hometown of Marlboro — which opened Nov. 1, 2020, and is in the process of closing.

“WE ARE MOVING! My Beacon, NY location is moving to LONG ISLAND!” Polizzi LaValle wrote on Instagram on Aug. 8. “Thanks so much to Beacon for having us and everyone being amazing! We are gonna miss you!”

The Beacon store had followed the initial shop in Madison, New Jersey, that opened in December 2018 and continues in that location. An additional store, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, has been operating since May 30 of last year.

"I love clothes, so I thought just opening my own store would be a dream come true,” Polizzi LaValle told ABC News when the flagship store opened in 2018. “I made sure the prices were affordable because a lot of boutiques have crazy, out-there prices. My demographic is really [ages] 18-30,” adding, “I know kids are in school, they have bills to pay — I get it.”

In 2019, Polizzi LaValle — who lives in New Jersey with husband Jionni LaValle, 36, and their children, Angelo, 4, Giovanna, 8, and Lorenzo, 10 — spent five days in Atlantic Beach filming the one-hour reality-TV special "Beach Cabana Royale," a cabana-renovation competition she hosted for the streaming service Discovery+.