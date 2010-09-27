Source: 'Snooki' was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning

"Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was hospitalized in May for suspected alcohol poisoning, a source told a celebrity-news website Monday.

Polizzi was taping the show's second season in the South Beach section of Miami when she became "so drunk that she had to be carried out of the nightclub Dream by the show's producers," an on-set eyewitness told RadarOnline.com. She was rushed to a hospital and treated there for the apparent alcohol overdose.

"Snooki was out of commission for about two days and was left in pain after undergoing the hospital treatment," the source said.

The incident was kept secret, according to the website, which said the reality show's producers specifically choose not to include it on last week's episode.

An MTV spokeswoman gave the website no comment, while Polizzi's representative did not return Radar's call.