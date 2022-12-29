EntertainmentCelebrities

Stan Lee documentary to stream next year on Disney+

Stan Lee attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios'...

Stan Lee attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" in 2016 in Hollywood.

Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

On Wednesday, what would have been the late Marvel Comics impresario Stan Lee's 100th birthday, Marvel announced that a new documentary about the former Long Islander will stream next year on Disney+.

The Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney+ jointly announced on social media: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus." Accompanying was a 25-second video montage of some of Lee's many Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo appearances, set to music. Manhattan-born writer-editor Lee (né Lieber), who lived from 1949-52 in Woodmere and then through 1980 in Hewlett Harbor with wife Joan and daughter J.C., co-created Spider-Man with artist and co-plotter Steve Ditko, the Fantastic Four and the Hulk with artist and co-plotter Jack Kirby, and Thor, Ant-Man and Iron Man with Kirby and scriptwriter Larry Lieber, Lee's younger brother. Lee died Nov. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By Frank Lovece

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?