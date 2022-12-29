Stan Lee documentary to stream next year on Disney+

On Wednesday, what would have been the late Marvel Comics impresario Stan Lee's 100th birthday, Marvel announced that a new documentary about the former Long Islander will stream next year on Disney+.

The Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios and Disney+ jointly announced on social media: "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus." Accompanying was a 25-second video montage of some of Lee's many Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo appearances, set to music. Manhattan-born writer-editor Lee (né Lieber), who lived from 1949-52 in Woodmere and then through 1980 in Hewlett Harbor with wife Joan and daughter J.C., co-created Spider-Man with artist and co-plotter Steve Ditko, the Fantastic Four and the Hulk with artist and co-plotter Jack Kirby, and Thor, Ant-Man and Iron Man with Kirby and scriptwriter Larry Lieber, Lee's younger brother. Lee died Nov. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.