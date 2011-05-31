Stefani's sheer skirt reveals too much

Come on Gwen Stefani -- I know you've got a rockin' body, especially at age 41 and as a mom of two. But flashing your bare behind on the beach is totally embarrassing for your boys! Now, did you really not pay attention when you slipped on a sheer skirt? You really didn't notice that you only had a thong on beneath it? I bet your sons Kingston, 5, and Zuma, 2, noticed. And even worse -- their friends, no doubt, noticed too and were giggling like crazy at you.

-- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor in chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.

She's well-heeled at 5

She's the chicest little girl in show biz, so why shouldn't Suri Cruise strap on some stilettos for a Hollywood beach party! But 5-year-old Suri and her mom Katie Holmes quickly found out that heels may not have been the best choice when they got stuck in the sand! The family hit the Malibu shore on Memorial Day for a star-studded shindig at super producer Joel Silver's house, including Suri, Katie, 32, Tom Cruise, 48, and the actor's adopted son Connor, 16.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

What did you think of Shenae Grimes' leopard pants? Go to hollywoodlife.com

and let us know.