Stewart should be honest with self

Kristen Stewart -- the first thing you have to ask yourself honestly is -- "do you REALLY want Robert Pattinson back?" There have to be reasons that you cheated on Rob with your "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders, and if one of these reasons was that you weren't ready to be in a committed relationship with Rob, then you have to let him go now. My point is that you mustn't mount any campaign to get Rob back and to have him forgive you, unless you are totally prepared to fully commit to him. You CANNOT break his heart again! He loved you and has been blindsided by your betrayal.

-- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Suri's Magic Kingdom

Tom and Suri Cruise reunited again -- this time at Walt Disney World! The father-daughter duo explored the Magic Kingdom armed with security guards, but that didn't stop fans from saying "hi" and snapping pics! Suri dressed as Princess Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."

