Tameka Foster says Usher not to blame for son's accident

Tameka Foster, the ex-wife of R&B singer Usher, said Wednesday that despite their 5-year-old son's near-fatal pool accident while under his care, she harbors no ill will.

"I didn't blame him for it," the stylist, 42, said on ABC's "Good Morning America." "I just was angry that it happened on his watch because while accidents happen, never have my children been injured on my watch."

Despite the Aug. 5 accident, Foster lost her subsequent bid to obtain custody of Usher Raymond V and his 4-year-old brother, Naviyd.

"I was mad," she conceded, "because I was like, 'How did this happen? Who was watching him? Why was my son underwater for nearly three minutes?' "

Nonetheless, she said, Usher, 34, "is the father of my children. I think that he has good intentions for the children. I think that he's a control freak, a bit. You know, I think that he's accustomed to getting his way. I think that people give him his way. And I think that he just wants to have the kids under his control."

Usher's representatives did not return an ABC News request for comment.