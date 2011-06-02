EntertainmentCelebrities

Taylor-Burton romance may hit big screen

Elizabeth Taylor at a movie premiere in London in the early 1950s Credit: AP

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

The then-shocking love affair and subsequent marriage, divorce and remarriage of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton may be the subject of a Martin Scorsese movie based on the book "Furious Love."

Paramount Pictures has optioned the biography by Sam Kashner and Nancy Schoenberger, and is finalizing a deal to have Scorsese direct, Deadline.com reported Thursday. The producers -- Julie Yorn, Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff of Krasnoff Foster Productions -- have secured an agreement with Burton's estate as well as support from his widow, Sally Hay Burton, and hope to obtain cooperation from Taylor's estate as well.

A source at Paramount said the report was accurate but that the studio had no comment. Speculation, however, already has begun as to who would play those real-life roles. Vanity Fair, for instance, has suggestions ranging from the serious (Eric Bana and Natalie Portman) to the frivolous (Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez).

