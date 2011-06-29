Taylor's memorabilia collection on tour

Elizabeth Taylor's collection of jewelry, art, designer clothing and other memorabilia will go on an international three-month tour before it is sold in New York in December, Christie's auction house announced yesterday.

According to The Associated Press, the tour will begin in September and include stops in Moscow, London, Dubai, Geneva, Paris, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

It will end in New York, where Christie's plans a "museum-quality exhibition" of the late actress' collection that will fill its entire gallery space from Dec. 3 to 10.

The auction will be held over four days, from Dec. 13 to 16.

Taylor, who was infamously married eight times to seven husbands, was also known for her passion for opulent diamonds.

She died in March at age 79.

A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition admissions and publications related to the sales will be donated to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.