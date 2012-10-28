Taylor Swift, go easy with Conor Kennedy

Taylor Swift, I usually applaud you for singing out about your exes. After all, with a cast of ex-boyfriends that includes John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal, it's very arguable that they deserve whatever you dish. But Taylor, in the case of Conor Kennedy, who is just 18 and recently lost his mother, Mary Kennedy, to suicide, I think you need to tread lightly. At 22, you're older, wiser and more steeped in life experiences than Conor. You're four years older than your ex-love and those years, at his age, make a world of difference.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Bieber pumped up

Justin Bieber used to be a bit skinny, but we're drooling over his ridiculous pecs in a new fan pic! He looks shredded in a shot from his Rosemont, Ill., show last Wednesday. It's no wonder Selena Gomez loves being with him -- he's a stud! We love his super-sexy new look -- he should go shirtless more often!

Do you think Christina Aguilera's red hair and lips are hot, or not? Go to hollywoodlife.com

and let us know.