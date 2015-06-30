Taylor Swift had to pass on 'Scream Queens'

It seems like television producer Ryan Murphy can get anyone he wants to appear on his shows. One person, however, who has eluded him is pop diva Taylor Swift.

"I go after Taylor Swift for everything that I do," Murphy said at a screening of his new show "Scream Queens" in Los Angeles. "I actually called her people about her for this, but she had already booked a tour, and I said, just do one episode, but she couldn't even do that."

Murphy still managed to get some big names for "Scream Queens" including Jamie Lee Curtis and "Glee" star Lea Michele. "I just thought, wouldn't it be fun to see Lea play something completely nonglamorous and weird?" he said.

La Beouf raps

A Facebook video of Shia LaBeouf rapping while surrounded by a group of young people has gone viral. The actor is shirtless in the video and makes several references to "Transformers" in his freestyle rap. A member of rap collective The Anomalies posted on Facebook that some of the lines he rapped were taken from their song "Perfectionist."