Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly break up

Have music superstar Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn broken up after six years together?

"Entertainment Tonight," citing an anonymous source, said the singer, 33 and English actor Alwyn, 32, whose films include "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (2016) and "Stars at Noon" (2022), had broken up amicably weeks ago.

Neither Alwyn nor Swift — who is currently performing on her The Eras Tour, supporting her most recent album, "Midnights" — have commented publicly on the report, which People magazine separately said it had confirmed.

Twelve-time Grammy Award winner Swift — whose songs filled all top-10 slots except no. 4 on the Billboard singles chart the week of Nov. 5, — was first linked to Alwyn in 2017, following her 2016 breakup with DJ Calvin Harris after about a year and then a monthslong relationship with Tom Hiddleston, who plays the Norse god Loki in Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

When Swift's "Folklore" won the 2021 album of the year Grammy, she said in her acceptance speech that, "Joe … is the first person [for whom] I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with [him] in quarantine."

Last October, in one of a series of Instagram videos talking about the inspirations for various songs on “Midnights," Swift said "Lavender Haze" was about her and Alwyn's romance.

"I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching 'Mad Men,' " the 2007-15 AMC drama series set in the 1960s world New York advertising, "and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. … And I guess theoretically when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.

"And I think a lot of people," she continued, "have to deal with this now, not just, like, 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years: We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Alwyn's upcoming work includes director Yorgos Lanthimos's film "And," alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.