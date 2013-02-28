'Teen Mom' thinking of baby names

Kailyn Lowry got married to Javi Marroquin in September 2012 -- and Kail's son, Isaac, 3, could soon be a big brother. The "Teen Mom" is already admitting that she is thinking of names for the daughter she wants to have! "I just asked [a friend] if she liked the name Coco for a little girl . . ." the reality star tweeted on Jan. 30. "I liked that name," she said adding that Harlow, Honor and Legend are also names that she is considering. But the two can't start a family until Javi returns home from training in May. "Javi has been gone for about two months in the Air Force," Kailyn told OK! magazine. "It's just me, two dogs and Isaac at home by myself."

Gomez tweets on album

Selena Gomez, 20, is back. On Tuesday, Selena teased: "Whose [sic] ready for an album? All the songs have been decided coming to you soon," on Twitter. We saw her hit the studio on Feb. 9 and it looks like things are wrapping up. Do you think she'll include songs about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber?

