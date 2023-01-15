Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome third child

Following the couple's devastating miscarriage in 2020, singer-producer John Legend says he and his wife, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, have welcomed their third child.

According to People magazine, Legend, 43, on Friday announced to a private concert audience that Teigen, 37, had delivered "the little baby this morning." He added, "What a blessed day." Legend said that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt "energized" after spending "a lot of time" at the hospital, People said.

The couple, who announced the pregnancy in August, have not commented on social media as of Sunday. One evident concert attendee tweeted Friday night that Legend "just told us he had a baby this morning #congratulations." Another evident attendee tweeted the next day that "[t]he concert was just him and a piano and I was engaged for an hour and a half." No other details were available.

Teigen and 12-time Grammy Award winner Legend, who married in 2013, are the parents of daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.