Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor separating after 7 years of marriage

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert, a former New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets player and the season 30 winner of “Dancing with the Stars,” say they are separated after seven years of marriage and two children.

“Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” the New York City-born Taylor, 32, wrote on Instagram Sunday, captioning a photo of the two in seeming good spirits. “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT,” she went on, in part.

Taylor and Shumpert, 33, are the parents of daughters of Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, who turned 3 earlier this month. The couple also starred in the short-lived behind-the-scenes reality show “We Got Love: Teyana & Iman” that ran on E! in 2021.