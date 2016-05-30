‘That ’70s Show’ star Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw wed, report says

Former “That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace and actress Ashley Hinshaw were married on Sunday, People magazine reports. The ceremony took place in the Santa Barbara area of California, the magazine said. Jeweler Neil Lane told People he designed the 8-carat leaf earrings she wore. The couple reportedly became engaged in January 2015 after dating since early the year before. Hinshaw, 27, has appeared in several episodes of “True Blood” and in Season 2 of “True Detective.” Grace, 37, has three films scheduled to open this year: the horror thriller “Delirium,” the musical comedy “Opening Night” and the military comedy “War Machine.”