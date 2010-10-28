Banks gets order against stalker

A Los Angeles judge Thursday slapped a permanent restraining order on the "mentally unstable" 39-year-old man accused of stalking Tyra Banks under the delusion that they were destined to be married, E! Online reports. The order issued in Los Angeles Superior Court means Marten Williams Jr. must stay at least 100 yards from Banks and her family for the next three years.

Rees to replace Lane in musical

Nathan Lane's Gomez will not be tangoing with Bebe Neuwirth's Morticia in "The Addams Family" after March 6, Newsday's Linda Winer reports. Lane will be succeeded by Roger Rees, who won a Tony Award as the resilient orphan in "Nicholas Nickleby."

Abdul's show may face 'Idol'

Paula Abdul's new CBS dance show could face off against "American Idol" this season in the same time slot, says The Hollywood Reporter. The former "Idol" judge's new reality competition "Live to Dance" is being scheduled for a time period that's likely to bump up against the Fox ratings titan. CBS has announced that "Live to Dance" will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting in January. Fox's original midseason schedule announced back in May puts Idol at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, though the network is expected to reveal an updated midseason plan within the next couple of months that could change the slot. "Idol" usually debuts in mid January. "Live to Dance" will kick offwith a two-hour premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.