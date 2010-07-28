'Bachelor 13' winner, hubby expecting

Joking that she and her husband "wanted to see how many life-changing events we could fit into one calendar year," the famously dumped "Bachelor 13" winner Melissa Rycroft, 27, told "Good Morning America" yesterday that she and husband Tye Strickland are expecting a child, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. "It was a shock," Rycroft told Us magazine yesterday, adding that Strickland, 29, "wanted the kids right away, and I was laughing at him going, 'No, not ready!' "





Soap star Lucci plans to pen memoir

It's a breakthrough for Garden City's Susan Lucci. No, not a second Emmy. She has a book deal, The Associated Press reports. It Books said yesterday that the longtime star of "All My Children" has a memoir coming out next year. Her book is currently untitled. It will cover her role as Erica Kane on the daytime soap and her years as a stage performer. Of course, she'll also talk about snagging an Emmy in 1999 after years of falling short. It Books is an imprint of HarperCollins.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.





Lohan: She did not broker deals for Lilo

The Frank Sinatra jukebox musical "Come Fly Away" will close on Broadway.The show will end its run at the Marquis Theatre on Sept. 5, producers announced Wednesday. The production was conceived, choreographed and directed by Twyla Tharp, who won a Drama Desk award for choreography. "Come Fly Away," which opened on Broadway in March, will embark on a national tour in May 2011 in Chicago. Producers said more details on the tour will be announced later.

Dina Lohan is denying reports she arranged for her daughter, actress Lindsay Lohan, to be paid for interviews after finishing jail and rehab, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. Refuting a claim on the Fox News website Fox 411 that she "was a part of the team that brokered all the deals," Dina told Newsday yesterday the anonymous sources quoted by reporter Kelly Will are "absolutely inaccurate." Lohan family lawyer Stephanie Ovadia added, "She absolutely did not broker any deal whatsoever." "My main concern is visiting my daughter, comforting her and getting her through this very difficult time," Lohan said.