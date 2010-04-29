The most and least influential? 'Time' decides

Any list that names Robert Pattinson as the sixth most influential artist living today needs to be taken with a grain of salt. That said, Time magazine does provide an antidote to its just-released annual "Time 100" most influential people list - namely, writer Joel Stein's "Least Influential People of 2010," which is divided into four extremely unflattering categories.

Topping one category are Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt of MTV's "The Hills." Other performers/reality-show stars sharing the honors with them are: Paula Abdul, Joaquin Phoenix and Selma, the clinic technician fired from VH1's "Sex Rehab With Dr. Drew." Could be worse: Stein includes Lindsay and Michael Lohan and Jon Gosselin in a separate, more offensive category.

In the real "Time 100," Lady Gaga is No. 1 in the "Artists" section - three spots ahead of Oprah Winfrey. Besides Pattinson, others include "Lost" boys Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof, "Glee" star Lea Michele, Sandra Bullock, Ricky Gervais and James Cameron.