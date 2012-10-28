Timberlake sorry for 'silly' wedding video

Justin Timberlake has apologized for a "silly, unsavory video" that shows homeless people offering congratulatory wishes to the pop star and his new bride, Jessica Biel, The Associated Press reports.

Timberlake posted an open letter on his website Friday saying he didn't know about the video or contribute to it. He says the video "was made as a joke on me" and wasn't shown at his wedding in Italy last week.

Timberlake calls the video "distasteful" and says he's deeply sorry if anyone is offended by it. But he acknowledges that it was made by well-meaning friends.

"The last time I wrote a letter like this, it was when I had the good fortune of attending a once in a lifetime experience by sharing an evening with some of America's finest at the Marine Corps Ball about a year ago," he said on his website.

"I was so moved by that night, I wanted to share it with everyone. Unfortunately, this letter holds a different kind of weight for me . . . "

The 19-second video is titled, "Greetings from your Hollywood friends who just couldn't make it." It shows three people who obviously don't know the famous couple greeting them with wedding wishes.