Tina Knowles divorcing Richard Lawson

Fashion designer Tina Knowles Lawson, the mother of pop star Beyoncé and singer Solange Knowles, is divorcing her husband of eight years, actor Richard Lawson.

TMZ.com on Wednesday said according to public legal records it had obtained, Knowles Lawson, 69, listed Tuesday as the date of separation, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked the court grant no spousal support and to restore her last name Knowles.

This was a second marriage for each of the two, who have known each other for decades. They married in California in April 2015. Neither has commented publicly. Born Celestina Beyonce in Galveston, Texas, she was married to Matthew Knowles from January 1980 to November 2011 when their divorce was finalized.

Lawson previously was married to Denise Gordy, a niece of Motown Records mogul Berry Gordy, with whom he has actor daughter Bianca Lawson.

