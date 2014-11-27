Tom Hanks son Chet Hanks reveals he checked into rehab, says he's now 'clean and sober'

Hanks' son: I've been to rehab, now 'clean and sober'Chet Hanks, eldest son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has revealed he checked into rehab after struggling with substance abuse since he was 16. "A tabloid is about to run a piece on me being in rehab for cocaine addiction," Hanks said in an Instagram video. "It's true, and I'm currently 50 days clean and sober from everything, including alcohol." Writing in the post that "at the age of 24 I decided to get some help," Hanks, who is pursuing a music career under the name Chet Haze, thanked his family and the programs Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.