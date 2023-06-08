Tom Holland taking year off after filming 'Crowded Room'

Actor Tom Holland, best known for his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says the pressures of starring in and being executive producer of the dark psychological thriller “The Crowded Room” led him to take a year’s hiatus from work.

“It was a tough time for sure,” Holland, 27, told the entertainment-news program “Extra” about the Apple TV+ miniseries, premiering Friday, involving a shocking crime and mental-health trauma. “We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure.”

He added, “I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”