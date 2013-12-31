Tori Spelling spotted without wedding ring

Tori Spelling was photographed without her wedding ring over the weekend, following reports that her actor husband Dean McDermott cheated on her.

The actress, 40 -- whose reality shows include the 2007-2013 Oxygen series "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" and HGTV's upcoming "Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever" -- exited the Benihana restaurant in Encino, Calif., Sunday making no attempt to hide her ring's absence, E! News said Monday.

Spelling and her four children with McDermott had joined her platonic male friend Mehran Farhat for dinner at the Japanese eatery. "Kids and I are having dinner w/ Uncle Mehran Farhat," Spelling tweeted during the meal, along with a photo of him and [her 2-year-old daughter] Hattie wearing comical chef's hats. "I think he's more into it than them!"

Us Weekly reported that a Canadian actress said she had a two-night tryst with McDermott at a Toronto hotel in early December. Neither Spelling nor McDermott have commented on the claim.