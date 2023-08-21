Tori Spelling hospitalized for unknown malady

In a year of health and relationship tumult for herself, estranged husband Dean McDermott and their five children together, actor and lifestyle maven Tori Spelling says she has been hospitalized for an undisclosed malady since Thursday.

“4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much ... ,” the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, 50, wrote Sunday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. In graphical text atop a close-up photo of her forearm and hand, bearing a wrist bracelet giving her name, birth date and Aug. 17 admittance date, she additionally wrote, “Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

This comes after actor and former “Chopped Canada” cooking-competition host McDermott, 56, announced in a since-deleted June 17 Instagram post that he and Spelling, who married in May 2006, “have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.”

He added, “We will continue to work together as loving parents” to sons Liam, 16, Finn, who turns 11 on Aug. 30, and Beau, 6; and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11. The couple and their children were together in June, just before McDermott’s post, celebrating Stella’s 15th birthday.

Their children, Spelling says, have suffered health issues evidently due to widespread mold eventually uncovered in the family’s rented home. “We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. [Only t]o get sick again,” Spelling wrote on Instagram May 10 from an urgent-care center. “ … Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well.”

The family vacated the house. “[L]ooks like moving [to a new home] is in our eminent [sic] future as well,” Spelling wrote in the post. Meantime, she and the children appear to be living in a recreational vehicle parked on a beach. On Aug. 10 she posted 10 Instagram photos of herself and her family in and around the RV, and cavorting in the sand. “As long as we have each other,” she wrote.

It was unclear why they were not staying with Spelling’s wealthy mother, Candy Spelling, the widow of TV megaproducer Aaron Spelling.