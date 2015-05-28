Tracy Morgan happy to have closure in Wamart fatal crash case, lawyer says on 'Today'

Comedian Tracy Morgan will appear on NBC's "Today" show Monday for his first interview since the 2014 traffic accident that left one man dead and severely injured the former "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" star.

"Today" said Thursday that Morgan, 46, of Cresskill, New Jersey, and his attorney, Benedict Morelli, will sit with host Matt Lauer Monday for the live interview.

Morelli had appeared on the show Thursday morning, following Wednesday's announcement of a settlement between Morgan and Walmart Stores Inc. Morgan and two others had been injured and comic James McNair killed on the New Jersey Turnpike last June when a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan's vehicle.

"The process is never easy," Morelli told "Today," but added that Morgan "has a new lease on life."

"Walmart did right by me and my family and for my associates and their families," Morgan said in a statement Wednesday. "I am grateful that the case was resolved amicably."