Travolta to play Gotti Sr.John Travolta is set to play John Gotti Sr., the mobster known as the Dapper Don, in the indie picture "Gotti: Three Generations," says The Hollywood Reporter. NickCassavetes will direct the screenplay by Leo Rossi. The project focuses on the relationship between John Gotti Sr., the head of the Gambino crime family who died in prison in 2002, and his son John Gotti Jr., who took over the family business for his father. Gotti Jr., who's given his blessing to the project, plans to join the producers, Travolta and Cassavetes at a news conference April 12.