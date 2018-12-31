Usher files for divorce from wife Grace Miguel, reports say

Usher has filed for divorce from his wife, Grace Miguel, nine months after separating, according to reports.

People said it had obtained a divorce document filed by the R&B star in Georgia against his estranged wife and Us Weekly said it had confirmed the legal action. The Blast first reported the news on Friday. The couple was last photographed together in June having dinner in Los Angeles.

Usher, 40, and Miguel, 49, began dating in 2009 after he divorced his previous wife, Tameka Foster. He and Miguel, who was the executive chef on "The Cosby Show," were married in Cuba in 2015 and split up in March.

At the time of their breakup, they issued the following statement: "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."