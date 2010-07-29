View host gives Obama a pop-culture quiz

President Barack Obama might have appeared to be his usual smooth self while tackling the "hot topics" of the day on "The View," but co-host Joy Behar rendered him tongue-tied with her pop-culture questions.

When Behar asked, "Does Mel Gibson need anger management?" the president seemed taken aback, jokingly responding, "Let me answer that Afghanistan question." He then added diplomatically, "I haven't seen a Mel Gibson movie in a while." Obama told the hosts that he had not heard the leaked audiotapes of the actor lashing out at his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, ET Online reports.

Behar also asked the president, "Do you know that Lindsay Lohan is in jail?" He answered, "I actually know that. . . . It was in the ether out there."

But apparently the chief executive is not a fan of MTV's "Jersey Shore." When asked if Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi should run for mayor of Wasilla, Ala., where Sarah Palin once served, Obama confessed, "I gotta admit, I don't know who Snooki is."

The juiciest insider-Beltway news came from the most frothy question of them all - turns out the president will not be attending Chelsea Clinton's wedding. Because, ahem, he wasn't invited.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Obama spun it well enough, saying that Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton wanted the wedding to "be about Chelsea" and that it was "tough enough to have one president at the wedding. You don't want to have two."

With The Washington Post and ET Online