Vin Diesel promises 'one last trilogy' for 'Fast & Furious'

Vin Diesel, star and co-producer of the "Fast & Furious" action-movie franchise, said Monday that in addition to the previously announced eighth film, there will be two more, bringing an end to the series.

"Universal has been so good to me and so trusting of the vision . . . they have been like family," Diesel wrote on his Facebook page. "I promised the studio I would deliver one last Trilogy to end the saga."

But the actor also emphasized that no director had been chosen for "Fast 8." "My producing partner Neal [H. Moritz] would love for me to just sign off on a director, but this is too special a franchise, so these matters have to be very carefully handled. To be clear, NO ONE has been offered to helm 'Fast 8' yet . . . let alone seen a script."

Diesel wrote that he will "announce the directors for the films" on his next post.