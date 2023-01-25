Buzzy 'White Lotus' duo modeling for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

"The White Lotus" breakout stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco have become the celebrity faces for Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day line of her SKIMS lingerie and foundation-garment brand.

"I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!" reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kardashian, 42, wrote on Instagram, posting seven photos and one video snippet of the two actors. Real-life longtime friends, Tabasco and Grannò starred alongside Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza and others in the recently concluded second season of HBO's satire of rich people at a resort. Grannò played Mia, an aspiring singer, while Tabasco was Lucia, a high-end escort at the titular Sicilian vacation spot.

In Kardashian's post, Italy-born actors Grannò, 29, and Tabasco, 28, pose together in various pieces of lingerie. In the accompanying video, the two giggle and whisper together in closeup, followed by Tabasco saying in her native tongue, "Tutti indossano SKIMS," and Grannò repeating in English, "Everybody's wearing SKIMS." The SKIMS Valentine's Day shop launches online Thursday.

"I am happy to be part of this wonderful @skims campaign that wants to promote trust and confidence in our bodies, our natural beauty together with the brand,”Tabasco wrote on her own Instagram Wednesday. "Many thanks to @kimkardashian for thinking about us." Grannò commented with emoji of a woman, a red heart, a kiss, a woman again and a strawberry.

"To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding," Tabasco added in a statement via Skims. Grannò in a statement via the company said, "I had so much fun shooting the Skims Valentine's campaign. Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special."