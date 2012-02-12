Whitney Houston's daughter released from hospital

Whitney Houston's daughter has been released from a Los Angeles hospital after being rushed there the morning after her mother's death.

A source close to the family who did not want to speak given the sensitivity of the matter says Bobbi Kristina Brown was treated and released for stress and anxiety.

The 18-year-old was taken by ambulance to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. Sunday from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where her mother was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Brown had accompanied her mother to several pre-Grammy events last week.

Coroner's officials received Whitney Houston's body early Sunday morning, but have not yet said when an autopsy will occur. Any cause of death determination will likely be delayed while they await toxicology results.Paramedics say they took Whitney Houston's daughter to a Los Angeles hospital Sunday morning for unspecified medical reasons.