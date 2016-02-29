Whoopi Goldberg mistaken for Oprah on Oscars red carpet by Total Beauty site

It's like the America Ferrera-Gina Rodriguez Golden Globes mix-up all over again.

When Whoopi Goldberg arrived for the Oscars on Sunday, beauty website TotalBeauty.com tweeted her photo with the caption, "We had no idea @Oprah was #tatted, and we love it. #Oscars."

"Whoopi Goldberg" almost immediately became a trending Twitter topic. The tweet was deleted from the @TotalBeauty handle shortly after.

With the issue of diversity in Hollywood coming to the forefront of this year's Oscar conversation, it seems this case of mistaken identity is even more fodder for the #OscarsSoWhite discussion.