Will J.Lo marry again? 'I don't know'

Jennifer Lopez says she isn't sure she wants to marry again, following her separation in July from husband Marc Anthony, and her impending third divorce.

"I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. We'll see. I mean, I don't know," Lopez, 42, replied to Matt Lauer on NBC's "Today" show yesterday morning, in response to his asking, "Do you think you'll marry again?"

"It's not time to think about that yet," she said. "Do you know what I mean? It's still fresh."

Lopez, who has continued to work with Anthony as producer of their Univision Latino-talent search show "¡Q'Viva! The Chosen," said, "Marc and I were friends before we got married . . . and we always worked together. So it wasn't an unnatural thing for us to continue working together. And obviously we have children together, so it's not like he's not going to be in my life."

The show, which she said "really is a passion project" for them, "has its difficult moments once in a while when we're together just because of the same things as when we were married!"