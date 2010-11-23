William and Kate pick Westminster Abbey for April vows

Pomp and circumstance - what "Britain does best" - will rule the day when Prince William and Kate Middleton get married April 29 at Westminster Abbey.

The young couple Tuesday rejected the notion that austere times will force them to pare down the royal festivities, The Associated Press reports. The church itself is free, at least.

William and Kate ended days of suspense by choosing the abbey, a grand venue where members of the House of Windsor have been crowned, married, mourned and buried. The abbey also was the site of the funeral for William's beloved mother, Princess Diana.

Palace officials said the two were on "cloud nine" with their wedding choice and want the nation to share their joy.

"We know that the world will be watching on the 29th of April, and the couple are very, very keen indeed that the spectacle should be a classic example of what Britain does best," said William's private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

William and Kate chose the centuries-old abbey in central London because despite its size - it holds 2,200 people - it has a sense of intimacy, particularly at the altar, which stands at the head of a smaller, partly enclosed space called the sanctuary.

The date - after Lent and Easter but before the 90th birthday of William's grandfather, Prince Philip - allows the pair to have a spring wedding. It also the feast day of St. Catherine of Siena, whose name Middleton shares.

Best of all for the people of the realm, the day, a Friday, will be a public holiday.