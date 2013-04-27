Zach Braff raises $2M on Kickstarter in 3 days for follow-up to 'Garden State'

Zach Braff has met his goal on Kickstarter, raising $2 million in three days to fund his follow-up to "Garden State."

The actor-director's crowd-funding campaign follows Rob Thomas' wildly successful use of Kickstarter to finance a movie of the defunct TV series "Veronica Mars." Thomas pulled in $2 million in less than a day, eventually gathering more than $5.7 million in 30 days.

But some observers have criticized Hollywood stars for using the Kickstarter website to dip into the pockets of their loyal fans. Braff has said this is the only way for him to direct his first film since "Garden State" with final cut and his desired casting.

After passing his goal Saturday, the "Scrubs" star said on Twitter: "I will not let you down. Let's go make a killer movie."