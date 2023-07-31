'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again over domestic assault

Former “Home Improvement” child star Zachery Ty Bryan has again been charged with domestic assault, following a 2021 conviction that resulted in 3 years' probation and other conditions.

The Eugene, Oregon, Police Department said in a statement to Newsday Monday, "At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act),” where he remained as of at least Monday afternoon. The name of the alleged victim has not been revealed. TMZ.com had been first to report the news.

Bryan played eldest son Brad Taylor on the 1991-99 ABC sitcom starring Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson.