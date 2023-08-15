Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott engaged

Actor Zooey Deschanel and celebrity home renovator Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” franchise have become engaged after four years together.

“Forever starts now!!!” they jointly posted on Instagram Monday, captioning a close-up photo of a smiling Deschanel, 43, displaying her engagement ring, and Scott, 45, twin brother of his TV co-star Drew Scott. Two of Deschanel's former “New Girl” castmates commented supportively, with Jake Johnson writing, “CONGRATS!!!!” and Hannah Simone posting, “I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful.”

Drew Scott wrote, “This makes me so happy,” while the official “Property Brothers” Instagram account added, “Welcome to the family, @zooeydeschanel!!” Other stars offering congratulations included Courteney Cox, Bryce Dallas Howard and Mindy Kaling.

People magazine reported that Scott proposed Sunday in the Scottish countryside, accompanied by Deschanel’s daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, her children with former husband Jacob Pechenik. This will be Deschanel’s third marriage, following her first to Death Cab for Cutie rocker Ben Gibbard. Scott previously was married to airline-crew scheduler Kelsy Ully.