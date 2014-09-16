Central Perk, coffee shop on 'Friends,' prepares to open in New York

There's no better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series premiere of "Friends" than by sitting on Central Perk's orange couch with a hot cup of coffee in hand.

Lucky for "Friends" fans, that will be a possibility, starting Wednesday — free coffee included.

The gang's favorite neighborhood coffee shop is coming to Manhattan, along with our favorite barista.

As Janice would say, "Oh... my... God!"

To mark 20 years since the debut, Warner Bros. and Eight O’Clock Coffee are recreating the iconic setting with a pop-up replica, which will be located at 199 Lafayette Street.

Along with a special guest appearance by James Michael Tyler, better known as "Gunther," the shop will also feature the famous Central Perk chalkboard and a limited-edition Central Perk Roast. If you're lucky, maybe you'll even catch a "Smelly Cat" performance.

Central Perk will be open from Sept. 17 until Oct. 18.