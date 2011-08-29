Chaz Bono marks new first for 'Dancing'

Not necessarily big on "firsts," the 13th season of "Dancing With the Stars" indisputably has one: Chaz Bono, formerly Chastity. Enough said.

A famous transgender contestant on one of TV's biggest reality contests may promise its own unique narrative possibilities.

Here's the cast of the new season, bowing Sept. 19 (partners will be announced on tomorrow's "Good Morning America."):

CHAZ BONO. Only child of Sonny Bono and Cher; activist for LGBT community -- not exactly the sort of celeb the standard "Dancing" fan is accustomed to.

NANCY GRACE. "Headline News" host -- being judged by Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba; their verdicts may be brutal.

RICKI LAKE. Former host of daytime talker -- now largely forgotten, Ricki's on the reinvention trail.

ROB KARDASHIAN. Son of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian -- lesser known of the Kardashian kids but may have more luck than Kim.

J.R. MARTINEZ. Inspirational speaker -- as a soldier who suffered burns over 40 percent of body during his tour of duty in Iraq, he should go far.

CHYNNA PHILLIPS. Actress, formerly of Wilson Phillips -- has a big recent hit ("Bridesmaids") which shouldn't work against her.

CARSON KRESSLEY. Former "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" cast member -- late cast addition.

ELISABETTA CANALIS. Actress -- former George Clooney girlfriend, but not known for a heck of a lot else.

HOPE SOLO. Soccer star -- already a fave to win the 13th season.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI. Formerly of "The Hills" -- for some crazy reason, I like her chances.

RON ARTEST. Player for the LA Lakers -- he wants to change his name to Metta World Peace, begging several fun questions.

DAVID ARQUETTE. Actor, Courteney Cox's ex -- a personal favorite because how many other "Dancing" contestants starred in "Scream" and were also WWE wrestling stars? That's right -- we have another first.