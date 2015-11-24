Chris Hemsworth reveals 'dramatic' weight loss for film role

Chris Hemsworth won't have the body of a Norse god in his upcoming movie "In the Heart of the Sea." The actor, who showed off his muscular physique in the "Thor" and "Avengers" films, is unrecognizable in photos from his new film.

"Just tried a new diet/training program called 'Lost At Sea,' " Hemsworth tweeted Sunday. "Wouldn't recommend it."

The actor shared images of his look for "Sea," which includes a scraggly beard, long hair and a bone-thin frame.

In the historical epic that served as the inspiration for Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick," Hemsworth plays Owen Chase, who served on the whaling ship Essex, reports Entertainment Weekly. After a whale destroyed the vessel, Chase and his shipmates were left stranded at sea.

To capture Chase's emaciated look, Hemsworth, 32, reduced his diet to 500 calories a day. "In the Heart of the Sea" opens on Dec. 11.

Slick 'Grease'

"Grease" is the word. The first photos of Fox's "Grease: Live" came out, and it's amazing how well Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough embody the roles played by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 movie.

According to Fox's news release, the special "will reintroduce and reimagine some of the show's . . . great music and timeless love story to an entirely new generation." The show airs Jan. 31.

