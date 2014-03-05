Chrissy Teigen talks Oscars: Who had her starstruck and how she chose that Monique Lhuillier gown

In between hitting the Oscars and gracing magazine covers, model Chrissy Teigen recently made a quick stop in New York City to attend a fashion launch for London Fog.

Teigen hosted the event in celebration of the retailer's new designer collection -- a cool collaboration with Badgley Mischka, Chris Benz and Cynthia Rowley.

"I've been a big supporter of Badgley Mischka for a long time," she said. "I love their look. Everything they send me is always so perfect!"

The new line arrives just in time for spring, but Teigen admits that she's not sure what to expect this season when it comes to style.

"I really don't even know the trends! I've been so busy I haven't been paying attention!"

It has definitely has been a crazy couple of months for Teigen, who most recently landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue along with Lily Aldrige and Nina Agdal; an experience that she called a total whirlwind.

Despite the craziness, Teigen did find time to attend this year's Academy Awards with hubby John Legend.

"I had a fantastic time," she said, admitting that one surprising celeb had her feeling starstruck.

"John Stamos! We got to sit right by him," she said. "I grew up on 'Full House' and he looks even better now. What's wrong with him?"

The 28-year-old beauty also dished on Oscars fashion, explaining how she and stylist Jessica Paster chose the black, petal-printed Monique Lhuillier gown she wore to the show.

"A lot of people fell in love with it. It was at my house, so my mom and dad were there, and John, and they loved it, but we were definitely going back and forth between a few," she said. "I'm very much 'the day of' type person and it just felt right for that day."

Her life can be exhausting, but Teigen has no plans of slowing down.

Next up is a co-hosting gig on "Live with Kelly and Michael" at the end of the month.

"I'm filling in for Kelly. Those are some big but small shoes to fill," she joked. "She's so tiny and adorable. I love her!"

She admitted she's a little nervous, but excited for what's to come.

"It's going to be a good couple of months and I hope it continues."