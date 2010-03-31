City happenings: Staring art in the face

Museum watch: New shows at MoMA and the Guggenheim will thrill modern-art lovers; and the Neue Galerie pays tribute to an underappreciated artist.





1. MARINA ABRAMOVIC



WHAT The Yugoslav performance artist takes over MoMA for this retrospective, "The Artist Is Present." People are already buzzing about the nude models - you have to shimmy past them to enter one of the galleries - but the exhibit is full of intriguing video, photography and performances. In one, Abramovic herself will sit silently at a table where museumgoers may join her.

WHEN | WHERE Through May 31 at the Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St.

INFO $20, 212-708-9400, moma.org

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.





2. HAUNTED



WHAT The Guggenheim's look at contemporary photography, video and performance emphasizes the ghostly images that crop up again and again in so much work. Artists in the show, drawn primarily from the Guggenheim's own collection, include Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Roni Horn, Zoe Leonard, Robert Rauschenberg, Cindy Sherman and Andy Warhol.

WHEN | WHERE Through Sept. 6 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Ave.

INFO $18, 212-423-3500, guggenheim.org





3. OTTO DIX



WHAT The first-ever American exhibition dedicated to this German painter and printmaker, whose dark, sometimes disturbing work is emblematic of the Weimar era between World War I and the rise of Hitler. (The Nazis denounced him as a "degenerate" artist.) The Neue Galerie is showing more than 100 of his works, including galleries dedicated to his portraits, depictions of war and sexually themed paintings.

WHEN | WHERE Through Aug. 30 at the Neue Galerie, 1048 Fifth Ave.

INFO $15, 212-628-6200, neuegalerie.org