Could 'Gravity,' '12 Years a Slave' tie for Oscars' best picture, too?

For the first time in the 24-year history of the Producers Guild Awards, two movies have tied for best picture. One is "Gravity," the deep-space thriller from Alfonso Cuarón, who just won the Golden Globe for best director. The other is "12 Years a Slave," which won the Globe for best dramatic picture.

The Producers Guild is a fairly accurate predictor of the Academy Award for best picture. The two awards have gone hand in hand for the past six years. But if you're expecting a tie for the best picture Oscar, consider this: There's never been one.

As it stands, the Producers Guild tie really just confirms what Oscar observers have been saying for some time: The race's front-runners remain "Gravity," with 10 nominations, "American Hustle," also with 10 nominations (and a new Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble) and "12 Years a Slave" with 9 nominations.

Do you think the Academy might call a best-picture tie? Tell us by voting in the poll below.