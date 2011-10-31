Cuba Gooding Jr. to join NYC Veterans Day Parade

Organizers say actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will participate in New York City's Veterans Day Parade.

The United War Veterans Council announced Monday that Gooding will ride on a float with members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Gooding stars in an upcoming movie, "Red Tails," about the legendary World War II airmen.

It was previously announced that five Congressional Medal of Honor recipients will march in the Nov. 11 parade up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

They include Marine Corps veteran Dakota Meyer. President Barack Obama recently awarded Meyer the nation's top military honor. He saved 36 lives with repeated charges into Taliban gunfire.