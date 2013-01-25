Dance Central 3 review: Give it a twirl

This isn't technically a fitness title, and that's exactly why it just might be the best one out there. The third iteration of Dance Central, the popular Kinect choreography series, features a revamped fitness mode that can stealthily track calories burned as players shake what their mama gave 'em to hit songs. The new fitness feature also allows wannabe Ushers to set weekly goals and program playlists of varying styles and lengths.



RATING T for Teen

PLOT Um, shake it!

DETAILS Xbox 360, $50

BOTTOM LINE A fun diversion