Dave Coulier's wedding reunites 'Full House' cast including John Stamos, Bob Saget and others

Uncle Joey is now a married man.

Former "Full House" actor Dave Coulier, 54, married longtime girlfriend Melissa Bring, 31, Wednesday in Paradise Valley, Montana.

The guest list? You could say it read like a "Full House" reunion. Attending the ceremony were former cast members John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and show creator Jeff Franklin.

And they wasted no time sharing their happiness on social media. (Mobile readers, tap the link above to see the cast's Instagram and Twitter photos from the wedding.)

Or even a few comedic moments:

Even show creator Franklin got in on the social media fun, tweeting a photo with the three male stars of the show:

The three funniest guys I know, for 28 years, right after Dave and Melissa made it legal. Love these guys! pic.twitter.com/D5BT3Qt9mw — jeff franklin (@fullhouseguy) July 3, 2014

And it looks like the fun started even before the wedding began:

Me and Andrea -- The losing team in a pre-Coulier wedding Montana grudge match against Candace pic.twitter.com/QbGRGr9WHV — jeff franklin (@fullhouseguy) July 2, 2014

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle on the show, did not attend the ceremony.