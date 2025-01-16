Steven Soderbergh, Questlove, Ron Howard and more pay tribute to David Lynch

Reactions to the death of David Lynch, the visionary filmmaker behind “Twin Peaks” and “Mulholland Drive,” whose death at 78 was announced Thursday.

— “He’s one of those filmmakers who was influential but impossible to imitate. People would try but he had one kind of algorithm that worked for him and you attempted to recreate it at your peril. As non-linear and illogical as they often seemed, they were clearly highly organized in his mind.” — director Steven Soderbergh, in an interview with The Associated Press.

— “Truly saddened to hear of the passing of David Lynch. Working with him was like a dream out of one of his movies, and I treasure the times I got to speak with him and hear first-hand his vision for a film. I truly encourage anyone who loves movies and television to watch all that David produced. He was a true artist, through and through.” — Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, via Instagram. Smashing Pumpkins contributed to the soundtrack for Lynch’s “Lost Highway.”

— ”#RIPDavidLynch, a gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart & soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema.” — director Ron Howard, via X.

— “Lynch was the first human/creative that stressed the importance of not overworking and taking time out to breathe & meditate and searching for creative avenues not in my comfort zone.” — Questlove, via Threads.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— “RIP David Lynch. You inspired so many of us.” — director James Gunn, via X.

— “Like Kafka, like Bacon, he dedicated his life to opening a portal. He was the first to show me another world, a beautiful one of love and danger I sensed but had never seen outside sleep. Thank you David your gift will reverberate for the rest of my life.” — director Jane Schoenbrun, of “I Saw the TV Glow,” via X.

Director David Lynch, center, poses with actors Laura Elena Harring, left, and Naomi Watts, from his film "Mulholland Drive," at the Los Angeles Film Critics 27th Annual Achievement Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 22, 2002. Credit: AP/Lucy Nicholson

— “Across the decades, David’s impact on cinema proved indelible in his films and his art — and he always gave back to AFI — supportive of the storytellers who wrote their own rules and reached for something different.” — The American Film Institute, via Instagram.