Director: Mark Salling’s role to be cut from film if child-porn ‘allegations are true’

Mark Salling will not be edited out of the upcoming “Gods and Secrets” unless the child-pornography allegations for which the actor was arrested are true, the film’s director says.

Adi Shankar told TheWrap.com Wednesday that he would not “feed our growing pitchfork culture,” adding, “I’m going to wait for all the facts to arrive and if in fact these allegations are true, I will immediately take action, which includes removing his scenes from the project.”

Salling, 33, is free on $20,000 bail after being arrested at his home in Los Angeles Tuesday morning on suspicion of possessing child pornography. He is due back in court Jan. 22. A correspondent for the syndicated TV series “Crime Watch Daily,” which first reported the arrest, told news-radio station KNX-AM Tuesday that, “As far as what they found, the number is in the hundreds of images. We haven’t heard anything about videos or anything like that.”

The independent film “Adi Shankar’s Gods and Secrets,” codirected by Stewart Yost and Shankar, an executive producer of “Dredd,” “The Grey” and other movies, is a dark, naturalistic drama about superheroes and the ramifications of their presence. Kellan Lutz and Jackson Rathbone head a cast that also includes Denise Richards, Jane Seymour, Sharni Vinson, Alexandra Billings and WWE stars “Diamond” Dallas Page and John Morrison.